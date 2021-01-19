Pregnant Women Vaccine Concerns

WAAY-31's Grace Campbell discusses the concerns for pregnant women receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Many people with increased health risks are eager to get their chance to get the vaccine.

Pregnant woman are considered to be in phase 2 of the state's allocation plan.

But vaccine research is rather limited.

Waay 31's grace campbell heard the concerns some pregnant women have when it comes to the vaccine.

Cassie harbin told me she's just waiting for the day she's eligible to get the vaccine.

She hopes she'll be able to get it before her baby girl is born in june.

Cassie harbin, pregnant: "the second i see it i'll sign up.

Definitely."

Cassie harbin said she is overall healthy, but her pregnancy is the only thing putting her in the high-risk category.

Even though she's a stay-at- home mom, her husband and brother-in-law both work in high contact environments.

So, she could be potentially exposed to the coronavirus daily when they come home.

"if it was any other time i'd probably be like 'i'll wait until i'm not pregnant,' but no.

It's not worth the risk to me.

I'm more worried about getting covid than i am about getting a vaccine."

The c-d-c says pregnant women are at an increased risk of getting severely sick from covid- 19.

That's why huntsville hospital o-b-g-y-n dr. whitney dunhamthinks it's important pregnant women think about getting vaccinated.

"their immune system is different when they're pregnant than when they're not pregnant.

So, if they are considering not getting the vaccination, they should probably rethink that there's limited information on pregnant women receiving the covid-19 vaccine and harbin acknowledges it.

Cassie harbin, 20-weeks pregnant: "i feel like with anything that's unknown, especially when you're pregnant, it's scary."

Doctor dunham wants to stress the importance of speaking with your doctor about whether or not you should get the covid-19 vaccine once you're eligible.

Reporting live in huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31 news.