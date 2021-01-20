Awkward: How Fauci Describes Working Under The Trump Administration

US President Donald J.

Trump has repeatedly undermined Dr. Anthony Fauci's assessments and guidance about the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Business Insider reports Fauci admitted Tuesday that his experience serving in the Trump administration has been 'somewhat awkward.'

It's not a happy day when you have to get up in front of national TV and contradict something that the President of the United States says.

I take no pleasure in that at all.

Dr. Anthony Fauci Interview, Harvard Business Review Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

He's worked with every US president since Ronald Reagan.

But Trump has repeatedly contradicted Fauci's assessment of the pandemic and pushed back against necessary public-health measures.