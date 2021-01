Biden and Harris remember 400,000 Covid-19 victims in Washington

President-elect Joe Biden's first event after arriving in Washington onTuesday, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, was to take part in anevening ceremony at the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial to honourthe 400,000 American lives lost to Covid-19.

"To heal, we must remember,"President-elect Joe Biden said.

"It's hard sometimes to remember, but that'show we heal."