Experts breakdown how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is

IT WILL STILL BEMONTHS BEFOREALL NEW YORKERSCAN GET THECOVID-19 VACCINE.BUT A NEW POLLFROM SIENACOLLEGE SAYS ONEIN FOUR PEOPLE DONOT PLAN TO GETIT.GILAT MELAMEDLOOKS AT WHETHERTHE VACCINE ISBEING TAKENSERIOUSLY.THE PFIZER ANDMODERNA COVID-19VACCINES ARE 95%EFFECTIVE."THEY'RE HIGHLYEFFICACIOUS,THEY HAVE NOSERIOUS SAFETYSIGNALS, ANDTHEY'RE OURTICKET OUT OFTHIS COVIDPANDEMIC MESS."FORPERSPECTIVE.

THECDC SAYS THE FLUVACCINE IS 40-60%EFFECTIVE."IT BLOWS OURINFLUENZAVACCINE OUT OFTHE WATER AND ISREALLY ON PARWITH OUR BESTVACCINE LIKE THEMEASLESVACCINE."THE NEW YORKTIMES SPOKE TOSEVERALEPIDEMIOLGOIGSTSWHO SAY THECONVERSATIONSURROUNDING THEVACCINE ISUNDERSELLINGHOW SIGNIFICANTTHE VACCINE IS."GILAT: IS THEUNITED STATESUNDERSELLINGTHE VACCINE ANYWAY.WE'RE CERTAINLYNOTINTENTIONALLYUNDERSELLINGVACCINE."ERIE COUNTYHEALTHCOMMISSIONER DR.GALE BURSTEINSAYS THE COUNTY'SMESSAGE IS CLEAR."WE ARE GIVING ASTRONG MESSAGEEVERYONE WHO'SAVAILABLE FORTHE VACCINESHOULD GETVACCINATED."RIGHT NOWDEMAND ISOUTPACING SUPPLYIN ERIE COUNTYAND NEW YORKSTATE.DR. THOMAS RUSSOBELIEVES THESTRONG DEMAND.IS A SIGN WESTERNNEW YORKERS ARESERIOUS ABOUTGETTINGVACCINATED.THERE ARE NOCOUNTY-RUNAPPOINTMENTSBOOKED PAST THISMONTH."PEOPLE REALLYNEED TO GETIMMUNIZEDHOWEVER WECAN'T LET DOWNTHEIR GUARD ANDPRETEND THATCOVID-19 IS STILLNOT HERE RIGHTNOW, BECAUSERIGHT NOW THEREARE STILL VERYMANY PEOPLE INOUR COMMUNITYWHO ARESUSCEPTIBLE ANDHAVE NOTRECEIVED BOTHDOSES."AS FOR SOMEEARLY CONCERNSTHE VACCINEWOULD BERUSHED."THESE VACCINESUNDERWENT THESAME RIGOROUSREVIEW AS ALL OFOUR VACCINES."DR. RUSSO SAYSFOR THE VERYSMALLPERCENTAGE WHOMAY DEVELOPCOVID-19 EVENAFTER BEINGVACCINATED.

ITWILL LIKELY BE AMORE MILD NONLIFE THREATENINGCASE."IT'S REALLYVIRTUALLY A CUREFROMCORONAVIRUSINFECTION."IN BUFFALO, GILATMELAMED, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.