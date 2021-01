Prayers offered at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on 'Prakash Purab'

Devotees offered prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on 'Prakash Purab' on January 20.

Devotees from different cities visited the Gurdwara on the auspicious day.

The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.