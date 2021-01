Jack Ma emerges in public, addresses 100 rural teachers over video conference| Oneindia News

After much controversy and speculations, Alibaba founder Jack Ma has made his first public appearance since the crackdown.

China’s most recognizable entrepreneur addressed scores of teachers on an online conference Wednesday, part of an annual event the billionaire hosts to recognize the achievements of rural educators.

His reappearance may quash the rumours over his plight as Beijing holds investigations.

