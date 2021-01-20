Watch: ITBP’s K9 dog squad deployed to secure Republic day venue

Preparations are on in full swing for the 72nd Republic Day celebration on 26th January, 2021.

A team of jawans from the Indian Navy were seen braving the winter chill to practice their parade ahead of the big day.

Meanwhile, ITBP's K9 team, which includes dogs like Belgian Malinois, have been given the task to secure Rajpath and India Gate area for the Republic Day parade.

All the majestic K9s team dogs which have been deployed have already had a stint in counter-insurgency grid and are battle-hardened.

India’s Republic Day celebrations will be muted this year due to the Covid crisis and the social distancing norms that are in place to curb the spread of the outbreak.

