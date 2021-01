Ambassador: Biden presidency 'very good news' for the UK

The British Ambassador to the USA Dame Karen Pierce says the Biden presidency is 'very good news' for the UK, and that Covid recovery and climate will be the initial focus of the UK's co-operation with the new administration.

Report by Etemadil.

