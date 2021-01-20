One of Britain's oldest identical twins Doris Hobday dies after contracting coronavirus

Doris Hobday, one of Britain's oldest identical wins, has sadly died after contracting Covid-19.She and her sister Lil, both 96, won the hearts of the nation when she appeared on Good Morning Britain last year, and Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan shared the news of her death on this morning's show.Her family released a statement to the show which read: "Both were determined to live until 100, they had so much to live for..."