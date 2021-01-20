The stage is set for joe biden to become the 46th president of the united states.

So what does a biden presidency mean for alabama?

Joining us live via zoom is representative robert aderholt- good morning.

Biden was obviously not the choice for most voters in alabama.

What are some of the issues that all sides can come together and find common ground?

Usually a president gets some sort of "honeymoon" period at the beginning of their term.

Will this happen?

How much does a trump impeachment keep biden from getting the start he needs to get us past covid and an economic recovery?

Noticeably absent today will be president trump who will not attend.

What do you make of that?

Incoming president biden is expected to speak about healing and unity.

How do you think he expected to bring a divided country together?

With a democratic controlled house and senate, what are some of the big ticket items you expect his to push?

Biden is promising 100- million vaccinations in his first 100 days.

Given how slow the process we have aeen so far, how likely is he to achieve that goal?

What do you most look forward to seeing today?

Robert aderholt- thanks for joining us.

Pause read graphic a-b-c has you covered when it comes to the inauguration.

Our network will provide wall to wall coverage following this mornings show.

Stay tuned to waay 31 for everything you need to know about the historic event.