Near collision with UFO captured on camera by Singapore Airlines passenger

Passenger captured a UFO on video while on board the Singapore Airlines plane heading to Zurich Airport.
The passenger was about to record the landing but after minutes he witnessed a near collision with a UFO.
The pilot followed safety protocol, the engines roared, and passengers panicked.
The pilot managed to avoid the unidentified flying object and made a safe landing at Zurich Airport later on.
Date and time of the event: January 17th, 2021 between 7:30 and 7:50 am.
The passenger describes this as UFO because the identity of the flying object is unknown.
It is not a drone or a bird because of its invisibility on radar.
A pilot cannot see a drone or bird coming because of the small size.
This video proves that the pilot is aware and prepared to dodge the UFO.