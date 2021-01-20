Near collision with UFO captured on camera by Singapore Airlines passenger

Passenger captured a UFO on video while on board the Singapore Airlines plane heading to Zurich Airport.

The passenger was about to record the landing but after minutes he witnessed a near collision with a UFO.

The pilot followed safety protocol, the engines roared, and passengers panicked.

The pilot managed to avoid the unidentified flying object and made a safe landing at Zurich Airport later on.

Date and time of the event: January 17th, 2021 between 7:30 and 7:50 am.

The passenger describes this as UFO because the identity of the flying object is unknown.

It is not a drone or a bird because of its invisibility on radar.

A pilot cannot see a drone or bird coming because of the small size.

This video proves that the pilot is aware and prepared to dodge the UFO.