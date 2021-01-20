History of Inauguration Day

Inauguration day used to be on March 4 to give more time for votes to be counted.

today's inauguration and the events leading up to it will no doubt go in history books.

For some... they have never experienced a transition of power like this one.

And for others... it's nothing new.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to give us a look at how inaugurations have changed over the years.

If we take a look back at the dozens of inaugurations throughout the years... no two look exactly the same.

The constitution states what date the inauguration has to happen on and what oath the president is supposed to make.

Everything else is based on tradition... meaning the president elect can start a new one.

Today is essentially known as a celebration for americans.

This year though... they have a global pandemic to be cautious of and security is on high alert after the chaos that took place on january 6th.

I spoke with abby currier from the history center of olmsted county and she tells me even though today will look different... we learn from it and have a better understanding of what to do in the future.

"it's important to remember that while we may disagree on different policy things, it's still important to know that we live in a democracy and that there was an election, one person won and it's important to maintain that and maintain the transition of power.

And make sure that's done peacefully."

Just to give you all a little refresher on your history... inauguration day used to be on march 4th.

But as technology grew... it reduced the time needed to count all the votes.... so they didn't need four months between election day and inauguration day.

So then the 20th amendment passed, moving inauguration day up and franklin d.

Roosevelt was the first president to be sworn in on the new date.

