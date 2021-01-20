Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The anniversary of the first case of COVID-19

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:27s 0 shares 1 views
The anniversary of the first case of COVID-19
The anniversary of the first case of COVID-19

One year ago today, the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in the United States.

It was reported in a county North of Seattle.

IN THE UNITED STATES.IT WAS REPORTED IN A COUNTYNORTH OF SEATTLE.SINCE THEN THE VIRUS HASINFECTED MORE THAN 24-MILLIONAMERICANS.CASE NUMBERS CONTINUE TO RISEBUT SO DOES THE NUMBER OFPEOPLE GETTING VACCINATED.ACCORDING TO A C-D-C NEARLY 16-MILLION CORONAVIRUS SHOTS HAVEBEEN GIVEN ACROSS THE NATION.THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HOPESTO RAISE THAT NUMBER BY100-MILLION IN THE NEXT 100DAYS.GETTING NEVADANS BACK TO WORKIS GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK'S

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage