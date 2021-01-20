WEB EXTRA: President Trump Arrives In Palm Beach

President Trump and Melania arrive at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday Jan.
20.
He did not attend Joe Biden's Inauguration ceremony, instead opting to fly to Florida.
President Trump will fly into Palm Beach International Airport as President for the last time this morning
Manuel Bojorquez reports while his ardent supporters love it, but not everyone shares that enthusiasm.