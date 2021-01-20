PM chairs Cobra meeting as Storm Christoph threatens floods

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has chaired a Cobra crisis meeting as major incidents are declared in Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire and Cheshire due to Storm Christoph.

The storm is expected to bring "significant" rainfall across large swathes of the UK putting thousands of properties at risk of flooding.

The PM warned people to prepare for the floods and not be caught off guard.

Report by Etemadil.

