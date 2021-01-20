Kylie Jenner reacts to internet criticism over her shower

Kylie Jenner finally reacted to the internet’s jokes about her shower.Jenner posted a follow-up video on Instagram after facing a wave of criticism about her shower’s water pressure this week.the beauty mogul clarified that the pink marble shower she posted on Jan.

17 was actually in her office.The shower she uses in her $35 million Holmby Hills home is much, much better.The 23-year-old shared a video of the office shower with what appeared to be very weak water pressure.Social media, naturally, lost its mind.“It’s amazing, thank you everyone for your concern,” she jokes in the video.“Kylie Jenner saw us dragging her shower and came back to remind us why broke peopleshould never laugh,” one Twitter user joked