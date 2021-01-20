Credit: In the Know: Finds

Kopari makes non-toxic and safe skincare, hair care and body care products made from coconuts

Kopari makes safe and non-toxic skincare, body and hair care products that leave your skin feeling glowy, hydrated and healthy.

With everything from coconut melt and coconut crush scrub to coconut lip glossy, you’ll be obsessed with all things Kopari.

Don’t forget to try its aluminum-free deodorants.

Its new coastal scent makes you feel like you’re on vacation.

Go nuts for coconuts with Kopari!

