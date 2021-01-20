Striking Photo, Obama Greeting Harris: Inauguration

Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters A striking photo captured Barack Obama joyfully greeting VP Kamala Harris.

The two are the only Black Americans elected to the White House in US history.

Reuters photojournalist Jonathan Ernst captured a striking photo of former President Barack Obama passing on the torch of national office to newly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris.

Like Obama 12 years ago today, Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, made history when she was sworn in as the first female, Black, and Asian vice president.