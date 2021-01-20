Knox County's COVID-19 clinic sees a big turnout in its first days of operation

Both on-air and online.

The covid-19 vaccine is being distributed all across the wabash valley.

For many..

Community's plans to get the vaccine out have come quickly.

In knox county there have been plans drawn up even before covid-19 came to the valley.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how preparation are paying off.

Gar} "the covid-19 clinic here in knox county has been up and running for a little over a week.

Already they've been able to give out hundreds of vaccines."

At the beginning of 2020 the knox county health department was planning an exercise.

That exercise was to test health pods in case of a need of mass vaccinations.

But the pandemic hit and the test was canceled...but the plans remained.

Now in knox county those plans are finally being used.

"this is amazing.

There's so much work.

Howard hatcher put in so much time and effort in designing and planning this for when a pandemic would hit and pandemic would hit and it did hit."

Those plans spell out how to get folks in and out quickly and safely.

People's temperatures are tested at the door.

They get registered and get a shot.

"by 11:30 yesterday we had already done over fifty people and we couldn't even believe it because it just didn't seem like we were very busy.

But it's just one in, they circulate around, and then walk on out and the next one is ready to come in."

Last week over 600 people were vaccinated.

Covid-19 nurse betty lankford says they are now preparing for when people begin coming back for their second shot.

"we're working to get our volunteers trained so that they will be very quick to register and give vaccines.

That we will have plenty of registrators and nurses to give the shots."

What began as just a plan over a year ago is running like a well oiled machine today.

"it's very positive.

What else is positive right now?

So this is really a good thing.

You get to see people you get to do something and you feel good about yourself and helping others."

Gar} "to register for a vaccination appointment head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news