Melania Trump Had Staffer Write Thank You Notes For Staff

Former first lady Melania Trump reportedly asked an employee to write thank you notes on her behalf.

According to Business Insider, the notes were to be given to the White House staff that has served her the past 4 years.

Sources told reporters that Melania asked the staffer to write the notes "in her voice".

The staffer wrote approximately 80 notes that Melania then signed.

During her farewell speech issued on Tuesday, Mrs. Trump said the last four years had been "unforgettable."