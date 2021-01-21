Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sworn in as President and Vice President

The presidential oath was administered by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Biden took the oath of office just before noon Wednesday during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

Karin caifa has the details on an historic inauguration day in washington.

In an inaugural speech nearly five decades in the making..

Joseph robinette biden junior said this day -- is not about him.

President joe biden: "today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but the cause, the cause of democracy."

Delivering remarks on the west front of the u-s capitol -- looking out on a national mall not filled with people, but with flags -- biden, now the 46th president of the united states -- acknowledging extraordinary challenges that face the nation -- and his presidency.

Joseph r.

Biden, president: "to overcome the challenges to restore the soul and secure the future of america requires so much more than words, it requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy, unity."

His partner in governing -- kamala harris, the first woman and first woman of color to serve as vice president of the united states.

Vice president kamala harris: "i kamala davi harris do swear -- that i will defend the constitution of the united states.

That i will support and defend the constitution of the united states.

Inaugural festivities subdued -- due to covid-19 and extraordinary security precautions.

But today -- a new chapter.

Leaders of both parties looking on -- as the biden administration, seeks to unify a divided, grieving nation.

President joe biden: "may god bless america and may god protect our troops."

President joe biden - tweeting just before the inauguration ceremony, moments after donald trump left the d.c.

Area for the final time as president.

President biden's tweet saying "it's a new day in america."

Vice president kamala harris also took to twitter saying "ready to serve".

Administration during the last four years, and if there were any positives to take away from the administration.

The offered an image that they were helping people, but there was no follow through.

I cant to tell the truth to think ya there were some small cuts for middle income fold, but when you increase the deficit by three trillion dollars and most of the money goes to millionaires and billionaires and very little went to middle income folks, i can't say that they helped.

Congressmen defazio also stateehelp out.

Especially when it came to helping rural areas, farmers and the economy.

They were helpful on moving the ball for us on forest management and water supply, and then indeed helpful on the klamath basin issues and the water supply there.

And we do have to talk about the economy.

It was incredibile how it came back for non-payment of rent.

Oregon senator jeff merkley spoke with us today and why this is so important during this pandemic.

Certainly on mortgages we have to work out an arrangement so that mortgages are delayed through forbearance where the unpaid bills are added on to the principle of the mortgage rather than being added on all at once.

Otherwise will will face massive foreclosures.

The extension would go through till the end of march.

And is a signal from the incoming administration that immediate action