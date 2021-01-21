Fulham’s early goal sparked United into life, says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his Manchester United side “needed a wake-upcall” after a stunning Paul Pogba strike sealed a 2-1 victory at Fulham andsent them back to the top of the Premier League.

The Cottagers took the leadafter six minutes when Ademola Lookman turned the ball into the bottom corner.But United responded as Edinson Cavani capitalised on a mistake from Fulhamgoalkeeper Alphonse Areola to level before Pogba curled home from outside thearea in the 65th minute to secure the three points.