Local reaction to President Biden

Continuing our inauguration coverage tonight... news 10's sarah lehman is live in our newsroom.

She has more from a local lawmaker about how he feels after president biden's inaguration.

And what he expects in the next four years patrece...rondrell... president joe biden was sworn into office today.

Making him the 46th president of the united states.

State representative bruce borders is the rep for district 45 in the wabash valley.

That includes sullivan county... parts of vigo..

Greene... knox and daviees.

He says the president bidens inaguration was unlike any he had seen before.

With a small gathering...no public crowds and intense security.

Indiana senator todd young sent news 10 a statement.

He said he stands ready to work with the new administration to find common ground whereever possible.

He says the peaceful transfer of power is an essential component of the american experiment.

Borders -- however -- says he did not see this as a *peaceful* transition.

We asked borders if he thought republicans and democrats could work together on issues for the american people.

This was his response... "yeah i mean i thnk we have.

I think the covid 19 response has been heading in the right direction in that"