Waterford vaccinations

SOT YELLOW8353- JAMESBRADLEY - RESIDENT01:39- I CAN ONLY SPEAK FORME BUT I SAID TO MYSELF WHATDO I HAVE TO LOSE 01:44VOJAMES BRADLEY IS A RESIDENTOF WATERFORD ON HIGHLANDCOLONY...A LONGTERM CAREFACILITY.TODAY HE RECEIVED HIS FIRSTCOVID-19 VACCINATION ANDSAYS HE'S FEELING GREAT.LIKE MANY RESIDENTS BEINGISOLATED FROM FRIENDS ANDFAMILY HAS BEEN TOUGH.SOT-YELLOW8353- JAMES BRADLEY- RESIDENT00:50- HARD TO FIND THEWORDS IT'S JUST LIKE WE'VEBEEN IN A FOOTLOCKER FORMONTHS AND IT'SDEMORALIZED ME TO A POINTAND I'M LOOKING FORWARD TOMAYBE GETTING BACK TOSOMEWHAT NORMAL 01:12VONORMAL WON'T COME TOMORROWBUT THESE FIRST DOSES ARE ASIGN OF HOPE.THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTORVICTORIA BLANKENSHIP SAYSTHE FACILITY HAS NEARLY 100RESIDENTS AND 30 STAFF, ASOF WEDNESDAY 120 PEOPLERECEIVED THEIR FIRST SHOT.SOT- YELLOW8351- VICTORIABLANKENSHIP - EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR01:37- OH THERE'S NO WORDSWE HAVE SIGNS THAT SOME OFOUR RESIDENCE FILLED OUTTHAT SAID I GOT MY COVIDVACCINE FOR...AND SO MANOF THEM SAID HOPE , LIFE, ANDMY SAFETY 01:52VO GFXACCORDING TO THEMISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH LONGTERM CARERESIDENTS MAKE UP ONLY 3PERCENT OF TOTAL COVID-19CASES IN THE STATE BUT ARE ATTHE HIGHEST RISK OF DYINGFROM THE VIRUS ACCOUNTINGFOR NEARLY 32 PERCENT OFTOTAL DEATHS.VOBLANKENSHIP SAYS THEYHAVEN'T LOST ANY RESIDENTSTO COVID-19 AND WITH THEVACCINE...NOW THEY CANBETTER PROTECTTHEMSELVES.LIKE BETTY WEBB WHO DECIDEDTO GET HER SHOT BECAUSESHE'S SEEN COVID'S EFFECTFIRST HAND.SOT- BETTY WEBB- RESIDENT01:03- BECAUSE I KNOW SOMEPEOPLE WHO HAVE BEENAFFECTED BY IT AND IT'SDIFFICULT 01:09VOFOR WEBB THE VACCINE IS ASIGN OF ONE DAY BEING BACKWITH HER FAMILY.SOT- BETTY WEBB01:19- IT GIVES ME FREEDOMAGAIN TO BE ABLE TO GO OUT DOTHINGS AND BE WITH MY FAMILYI MISS THAT SO MUCH 01:27CECIL HANNIBAL LIVEWITH US NOW TONIGHT....CECIL WHAT ARE THE NEXTSTEPS FOR THE FACILITY?

SO THEY'RE HAVING ASECOND ROUND OF SHOTS INFEBRUARY WHICH IS THESECOND DOSE FOR THOSE WHOGOT THEIR FIRST SHOT TODAY.THEY'RE ALSO HOSTING ATHIRD ROUND IN MARCH TO GIVEEVERYONE A CHANCE TORECEIVE BOTH SHOTS IF THEYDIDN'T T