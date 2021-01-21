Joe Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that “democracy has prevailed” and summoning American resilience and unity to confront the deeply divided nation’s historic confluence of crises.

joseph r.

Biden is now the 46th president of the united states.

A historical day in washington d-c... and a moment decades in the making.

After serving many years in the senate then as vice president, joe biden has been sworn in as the president of the united states.vice president kamala harris, also making history as the first black and asian american woman to hold that position.on his first day in office, president joe biden is already getting down to business...reversing some policies signed by former president trump.whitney wild has more biden's plan of action.

3 ?nats-music?president biden and the new first family..

Making their way into their new home for the next four years..

The white house.

?nats-cannon blast?during the ceremonial wreath-laying at the tomb of the unknown soldier..the white house was given a makeover and deep-cleaning to prepare for the new arrivals..minutes later, photos were swapped out..

And new office equipment brought in..?nats-camera shutters?and just moments after taking his oath of office..president biden signed three documents in the president's room at the capitol..an inauguration day proclamation..nominations to cabinet positions..and nominations to sub-cabinet positions..checking boxes on a brief to-do list was followed by tradition...congressional leaders presented gifts to the president and vice president..

Rep.

Nancy pelosi, house speaker: "it is my privilege to extend to you the flag that was flown the moment, the early moment, that you were sworn-in."biden planning to hit the ground running..

Signing executive orders..and sending his first tweet from the official potus account saying.."there is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face.

That's why today, i am heading to the oval office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for american families."

?nats-walk out/cheers?now, biden is pledging to try to usher in a new chapter for the country..officially procaliming today a "national day of unity."president joe biden: "with unity, we can do great things, important things."in washington, i'm whitney wild.

All told biden signed 17 executive actions in the oval office.many of them are reversing some of president trump's signature policies.

That includes stopping construction of the southern border wall... and reversing a travel ban on mainly muslim countries.biden also began the process of rejoining the paris climate accord.and putting the brakes on trump's withdrawal from the world health organization.on the coronavirus - biden imposed a mask mandate on federal property.the new president also named a covid response coordinator, who'll oversee the distribution of vaccines and medical supplies.the biden administrations says those moves are only a start in his plan to undo some of trump's policies - and implement biden's campaign promises.

