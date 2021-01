No post COVID-19 vaccination deaths on Jan 21: Govt

Union Health Ministry's Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani on January 21 said that no deaths were reported today across the country after the COVID-19 vaccination.

He said, "Today there was one hospitalisation who was vaccinated on Jan 16 and developed intracranial hemorrhage on 20th.

He's admitted in Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital in Udaipur, Rajasthan and it's not related to vaccination."