S&P 500 Movers: UAL, DHI

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Horton topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%.

Year to date, Horton Inc registers a 13.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 5.1%.

United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 0.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Discover Financial Services, trading down 4.7%, and Lennar, trading up 3.7% on the day.