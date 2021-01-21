Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 94,580

The Government said a further 1,290 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 94,580.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths whereCovid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additionaldata on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been111,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.