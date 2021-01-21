Biden to Sign Pandemic Response Executive Orders on 2nd Day in Office

The president will sign 10 executive orders to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

Provide more coronavirus testing and reopen schools.

Biden administration officials are confident they can meet their goal of 100 million vaccinations in 100 days, but they need funding from Congress.

The pandemic response plan requires over $400 million as part of a proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

While we will urgently execute the strategy, we do need Congress to act — and act quickly.

, Jeffrey Zients, Biden's COVID-19 response coordinator, via NBC News.

Congress must provide the necessary funding in the Covid relief package, the American Rescue Plan, that the president will soon be sending them, Jeffrey Zients, Biden's COVID-19 response coordinator, via NBC News.

As Biden's coronavirus team continues to evaluate the state of the vaccination program left by the Trump administration.

They will start to hold regular public briefings to keep the public informed.

The federal government should be the source of truth to the public to get clear, accessible and scientifically accurate information about Covid-19, Jeffrey Zients, Biden's COVID-19 response coordinator, via NBC News.

We will be honest, transparent and straightforward with the American people to rebuild that trust, Jeffrey Zients, Biden's COVID-19 response coordinator, via NBC News