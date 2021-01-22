Reward After Synagogue Vandalism

Huntsville police and the FBI are offering an 18-thousand dollar reward for any tips on a hate crime involving vandalism at a Huntsville synagogue.

New infromation tonight on a coronavirus treatment.

Drug company - eli lilly - says its covid-19 antibody drug can stop the illness from spreading.

The drugmaker said particpants who took the drug had up to a 57-percent lower risk of getting covid-19.

Nursing home residents had up to an 80-percent reduction in risk.

Last year - the u-s allowed emergency use of the treatment for mild or moderate covid-19 cases that do not require hospitalization.

Here's a look at the current state numbers.

Alabama currently has just under 343-thousand cases.

There are just under 53- hundred confirmed covid deaths.

Right now - there are just under 25-hundred people being treated for covid in the hospital.

The c-e-o of huntsville hospital - david spillers - says in north alabama things are trending in the right direction.

Spillers says the lack of a "new year's surge" has helped immensely at the hosptial.

He says hospitalizations and staff cases are both on the decline.

Now he says there needs to be a focus on vaccinnations in order to stay on the right path.

One: we need to have virtually unlimited access to vaccines.

Two: we need to significantly expand the number of sites where people can get a vaccine.

If we're gonna vaccinated hundreds of thousands of people, we need hundreds of sites vaccinating people just under 450-thousand doses of the vaccine has been delivered statewide.

Taking a break from coronavirus - we want to check in on the evening forecast!

It's quieter now after a rainy start!

Waay 31 chief meteorologist kate mckenna shows us what we can expect for the evening.

Showers and mist have faded for most of north alabama.

While a stray sprinkle is possible tonight, most of us will stay dry through friday and saturday.

Temperatures stay "mild" for this time of year with lows in the lower 40s.

Behind the cold front, friday's highs won't make it past the lower 50s.

Our next big weather maker starts as showers overspreading the area through the day sunday.

Recent data have brought down rain totals quite a bit for this event and instead keeps the heavier rain farther north.

However, we still stand to pick up about an inch sunday and monday.

Trends are also showing the potential for strong to severe storms with the passage of a cold front monday, so we'll be monitoring that threat in the coming days.

Huntsville police and the f-b-i are offering an 18- thousand dollar reward for any tips on a hate crime!

You're taking a look at vandalism at a huntsville synagogue that happened in april.

Months later - no charges have been filed.

Waay-31's bridget divers is live outside the huntsville police department with more information about the reward.

Dan -- the f-b-i alone is offering a fifteen thousand dollar reward for information on the individual or individual's involved in last april's vandalism at a local synagogue.

The huntsville area crime stoppers are offering a seperate reward of one thousand dollars.

And the anti-defamation league is also offering a seperate reward of two thousand dollars.

The police department and f-b-i hope the community will help them find the inividual.

Just like community members helped clean up the vandalism.

Both communities in huntsville together raised their voices that this was not going to be tolerated.

This is a hateful and anti-semitic, even racist vandalism that took place.

To tolerate these acts of graffiti would be to enable the inevitable escalation of these types of crimes if you have information on the vandalisms or the inidividual involved you should contact the f-b-i's birmingham field office or contact the huntsville police deparment.

Live in huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.

The numbers for the f-b-is birmingham office and the huntsville police deparment are on your screen now.

These are also listed on our website - waay t-v dot com.

Just go to this article on our home page - and the phone numbers are