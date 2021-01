Dr Fauci: 'Liberating' to work with new team on virus

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US's leading infectious disease expert, was tasked byPresident Joe Biden to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic afterlargely being sidelined in recent months by former president Donald Trump.

DrFauci said the new administration would "be completely open and honest" indealing with the pandemic and, in an implicit rebuke to the Trumpadministration, said everything now would be "based on science and evidence".