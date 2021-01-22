Lord Ram's statue installed at BJP headquarters in Lucknow

The Plaster of Paris (POP) statue of Lord Ram has been installed at BJP headquarters in Lucknow on January 22.
The statue was installed in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, CM Yogi Adityanath.
