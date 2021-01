Varun-Natasha wedding to have restricted guest list at owing to pandemic?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's hush hush wedding with childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Natasha Dalal, to be held on January 24, is the biggest topic of discussion among fans, netizens and the media right now.

An unconfirmed source close to the actor revealed that keeping the global pandemic in mind, the guest list of the wedding will be small, and only family members of bride and groom will be present.

