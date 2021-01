People smugglers jailed for manslaughter of 39 migrants who died in container

Four people smugglers have been jailed for between 13 and 27 years for themanslaughter of 39 migrants, who suffered an “excruciating” death in anairtight trailer.

The victims, Vietnamese men, woman and children, had hopedfor a better life in Britain when they agreed to pay up to £13,000 a head fora “VIP” smuggling service.