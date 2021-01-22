Taekwondo championship held to promote sport activities in Kashmir

To promote the young budding players in Kashmir Valley, a state-level Taekwondo kids' championship was organized in Srinagar on 22-23 January.

The championship was organized by a local NGO, Sunrise in Kashmir.

The championship was organized in association with the sports council of Jammu and Kashmir to promote Taekwondo in the valley and attract children in sports activities.

The motive of this championship was to engage kids in games so that they can make their career and stay away from other bad activities as schools are closed in valley due to winter break.

Around 250 athletes from across the districts participated in the championship.