Preparations underway for Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka Airforce Station

The preparations are underway for the 13th edition of Aero India 2021' at Yelahanka Airforce Station.

The event will be the first global airshow organised in the COVID era.

It offers unique platform to International aviation sector to boost business.

Aero India 2021' will be held from Feb 03- Feb 05, 2021