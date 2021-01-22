Watch Hailee Steinfeld and the Rest of the Dickinson Cast Play "Who's Most Likely To"

If you tuned into Dickinson when the Apple TV+ series premiered in 2019, you already know that the hilarious, modern take based on the life of iconic poet Emily Dickinson is a wild and enchanting ride - one that just so happens to be the perfect form of escapism we could use right now.

Luckily, the series is back with a second season just in time for some winter binging.

To get excited for season two, we sat down with stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Hunt, and Finn Jones for a round of "Who's Most Likely To," in which the cast discussed everything from the costar most likely to make a grand romantic gesture .

.

.

.

.

.

To the person most likely to make someone crack up during a scene.

Watch it all go down in the video above, and tune into the latest episode of Dickinson every Friday on Apple TV+!