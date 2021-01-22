Watch Hailee Steinfeld and the Rest of the Dickinson Cast Play 'Who's Most Likely To'
Watch Hailee Steinfeld and the Rest of the Dickinson Cast Play "Who's Most Likely To"

If you tuned into Dickinson when the Apple TV+ series premiered in 2019, you already know that the hilarious, modern take based on the life of iconic poet Emily Dickinson is a wild and enchanting ride - one that just so happens to be the perfect form of escapism we could use right now.

Luckily, the series is back with a second season just in time for some winter binging.

To get excited for season two, we sat down with stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Hunt, and Finn Jones for a round of "Who's Most Likely To," in which the cast discussed everything from the costar most likely to make a grand romantic gesture .

To the person most likely to make someone crack up during a scene.

Watch it all go down in the video above, and tune into the latest episode of Dickinson every Friday on Apple TV+!