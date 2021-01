Oscar-nominated Hailee Steinfeld reflects on season two of 'Dickinson'

One Peabody Award-winning Apple TV+ show is speaking to this generation’s coming of age and bending genres along the way.

Gen-Z is an age group known for rapid social change,whether shaped by social media or social movements reminiscent of the civil rights era.

Almost 30 percent of Kern County is a member of Generation-Z, according to The U.S. Census Bureau.

HENRY: IWOULD."TAKE SOT:ADRIAN BLAKE ENSCOEAUSTIN DICKINSON, DICKINSON"AUSTIN REALLY WANTS TO MAKE ADIFFERENCE, THAT'S THEBIGGEST THING DRIVING HIM.

HEGOT WHAT HE WANTED INMARRYING SUE, AND HE HAS THISBIG HOUSE, BUT HE FEELSEMPTY..."TO GRAPPLING WITH FAME, ORFIGHTING FOR THE CHANCE TO BE AWOMAN IN ONE'S OWN RIGHT.NAT POP--"THE WITCHES OF SALEM WALKED SOWE COULD RUN."TAKE SOT:KRISTIN: YOUR CHARACTER LAVINIACOMES INTO HER OWN SOMUCH AS A WOMAN.

THE FIRSTSEASON SHE WANTED TOBE A WIFE, AND NOW SHE WANTS TOBE AN INDEPENDENTWITCH WOMAN, WHICH IS SO COOL!((CAST LAUGHS)) AND ALOT OF PEOPLE ARE SPENDING A LOTOF TIME WITH THEMSELVES...SOWHAT MESSAGE DID YOU WANT TOCOMMUNICATE TO OUR AUDIENCE INTHE GROWTH THEY ARE EXPERIENCINGTOO?ANNA: "THAT'S SUCH A LOVELYQUESTION--SOMETHING I'VE LEARNEDFOR LAVINIA, WHEN SOMETHINGDOESN'T FEEL RIGHT TO YOU, IFYOU FEEL LIKE SOMETHING ISBOXING YOU IN, YOU HAVE TOFOLLOW YOUR HEART, AND I BELIEVETHAT IN THIS TIME OFQUARANTINE, WE'RE GOING TO SEE ALOT OF CHANGES INEVERY STRUCTURE OF OUR LIFE ISORGANIZED.

SO IFYOU CAN COME FROM A PLACE OFBEING HONEST WITH YOURSELFABOUT WHAT FEELS GOOD TO YOU,LAVINIA WOULD BE VERYPROUD."AND NO MATTER YOURBACKGROUND--OR WHAT ERA YOU'REFROM, STEINFELD THINKS THATDURING A STAY-AT-HOME ERA, YOUCAN LEARN FROM EMILY DICKINSON--THE POSTER-CHILD FORPOWERING THROUGH ISOLATION.

TAKESOT:HAILEE STEINFELDEMILY DICKINSON, DICKINSON"WE'RE NOW LIKE YOU MENTIONED,IN A STATE OF ISOLATIONWATCHING THIS YOUNG WOMAN WHO ISIN ISOLATION,BASICALLY, AND STILL MANAGED TOBE CREATIVE TO THE BEST OFHER ABILITY.

SHE HITS THESE ROADBLOCKS, AND FEELS LOST ANDCONFUSED AND ANXIOUS AS WE ALLHAVE, BUT MANAGESTHROUGH IT.

IT'S IMPORTANT TOSEE THAT IT'S STILL POSSIBLE."TAG:THE FIRST THREE EPISODES WILLDROP ON APPLE TV+ JANUARY 8,THE REST TO BE RELEASED WEEKLYON FRIDAYS.

