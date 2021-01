Hank Aaron, Longtime Home Run King, Dead at 86

Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron died Friday morning, according to his daughter.

The 25-time All-Star played Major League Baseball from 1954-1976.

He spent most of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In 1957, he led the team to its first World Series title in over 40 years