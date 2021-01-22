The Wrap: Why did a car thief threaten to call the police on the victim? And will you get the COVID

News 10's Chris Essex and Emily Pike bring you this week's trending stories in The Wrap.

Chris: car thefts, the covid-19 vaccine...and sledding?

I'm chris essex emily: and i'm emily pike... emily: last week we told you about a warning from local police about not leaving your car running, that comes after terre haute police report 10 vehicles were stolen in just one month.

The short version of that story was don't leave it running and unlocked.

A car *thief* in oregon brings us to a new "what not to do."

As the thief started to drive away...he noticed a four-year-old in the back seat.

He drove back to the scene of the crime, lecturing the mother about not leaving her kid in the back.

The man supposedly said he would call the police on her because the kid was left unattended.

Sadly, he still got away with the car.

The moral of the story... it's best to take the keys and lock up...never leave your leave valuables behind.

Chris: and now let's talk about the covid-19 vaccine distribution.

Right now, in both indiana and illinois, vaccines have mainly been focused on seniors, doctors, and first responders.

That's not going to be the case for too long though, as vaccinations will continue to pick up.

According to an associated press poll, less than half of all americans want to receive a vaccine when it becomes available to them.

We went to our facebook for your feedback and according to our poll...all of *you* line up with the rest of the country.

Emily: something not lining up are snow plows!

A lack of snow this season has been sad for us snow lovers, but we want to hear your favorite places for winter activities.

Chris: we all know about deming park...but what else is out there?

Emily: we want to hear your ideas, sledding hot spots and even your sledding photos!

Share them with us on social media!

Chris: that does it for this edition of the wrap.

I'm chris essex emily: and i'm emily pike back to you