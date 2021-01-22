Mega Millions Jackpot Soars To $1 Billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped again to a staggering $1 billion dollars, and it could be yours Friday night.
The recent lottery jackpots are helping a small lottery shop in Downtown Crossing bring in some much needed customers.
The winning Powerball ticket was sold in Maryland, two $150,000 tickets were sold in Colorado.