Samsung Galaxy S21 review: The best Android phone for the money

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 is the entry-range model is Samsung's new trio of flagship phones, but it offers many of the best features of its bigger siblings while only packing an $800 price tag.

Now that's not exactly cheap, but it's a far cry better than the $1000-plus Android flagships we've seen in recent years.

This price puts it just a hair over the OnePlus 8T, maybe its only real competition at this price range -- unless you're willing to jump to an iPhone.

With the S21+ only getting you a marginally bigger screen and battery for $200 extra, we feel like the base S21 is the phone for most people.