NBC 26 weather forecast

Saturday starts off sunny, but clouds build in by the late afternoon.

Temperatures will rise into the lower 20s.

It looks like Saturday night into Sunday morning, we will have some accumulating snow.

Right now it doesn’t look to be a big storm, but a solid 1-3 inches looks likely at this time with some areas getting totals closer to 4 inches.

There are a few scenarios pinpointing some higher totals, but based on how lackluster the snowfall has been this season, it’s better to play it low-ball for now.

Temperatures will get into the upper 20s to lower 30s on Sunday.

There’s another potential snow storm that will move through the Southern Great Lakes area Monday.

Right now it’s showing us missing this storm, but any change further north in its track would make a big change in that forecast.