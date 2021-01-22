Alabama jobless rate is at its lowest point of the pandemic

New at 4:30 - alabama's economy is on the rebound!

Waay 31's marie waxel digs into the new unemployment numbers and what they mean going forward in 2021.

Alabama's unemployment rate dropped under four percent to end 2020.

Today, the state labor department announced the december rate fell a half point to come in at three point nine percent.

++vo++ that's the lowest the jobless rate has been in alabama since the covid 19 pandemic hit.

You'll remember, we reached an unemployment rate of almost 13 percent last april.

++gfx++ the situation in north alabama is better than the rest of the state.

All but three of the ten north alabama counties have a jobless rate below three percent.

Marshall and franklin counties are the lowest at 2 point 2 percent.

++on cam++ alabama leaders say they'll remain focus on continuing the recovery and getting the 26- thousand alabamians who are still unemployed back into the workforce.

Marie waxel, waay 31 tv.