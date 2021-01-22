Remembering Hank Aaron

WAAY-31's Megan Reyna discusses the legacy of Hank Aaron with his passing.

Legendary baseball player hank aaron is dead at the age of 86.

The mobile-native is nicknamed hammerin' hank -- and known as one of the greatest baseball players of all time -- breaking babe ruth's home run record.

Today -- people across our state are remembering the legacy aaron has left both on and off the field.

Waay31's megan reyna is live outside toyota field after speaking with trash panda's president and c-e-o -- who has worked with aaron in the past?

