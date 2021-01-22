We talk to one local cleaner about why they are struggling.

Dry Cleaners have suffered greatly from the pandemic.

News 12's danielle moss will tell us about how business is doing for a local dry cleaner.

Dan stand-"old forte cleaners has been open since 1987.

They have been in this same building since 1997.however, the family owned business says that they have seen a decline in their customers during the pandemic.

Mostly because people are working from home, wearing casual clothes and they've also seen a decline in wedding ceremonies as well as funeral services."

Jennifer hughes/old forte cleaners-"a lot of our churches around here, they're not going to church or, they've missed a lot of church.

We missed wedding season, prom season, graduation.

Now, we're getting on to our next wedding season.

So, hopefully, it will start picking up then."

Old forte is not the only dry cleaning business that is working hard to keep serving their communities.

The dry cleaning and laundry institute believes that 30 percent of dry cleaners could be forced to shut down over the next 18 months.

Something that hughes has already seen happening.

Fortunately for her, that means she has acquired some new customers.

Jennifer hughes/old forte cleaners-"there's been a cleaners close down the street and a few in chattanooga.

So, we've seen a lot of new people.

But, we've had some of the same customers i've known since i was 12 years old."

Customers like anthony fowler that have been coming for nearly 20 years.

Anthony fowler/custome r-"i'm sure they have felt the squeeze like other places have.

So, they've been hanging in there.

You can pretty well expect the same job every time you come here.

They usually do a good job on the clothing."

The cleaners has only lost one employee during the pandemic.

But hughes is hopeful that the vaccine will bring some much needed relief.

