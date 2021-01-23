Baseball Hall of Fame remembers Hank Aaron

Others tonight.

Hank aaron is the tenth member of the hall to pass away in 10 months .

Kristen, over the past 10 months the baseball hall of fame has been faced with immense loss.

Today hank aaron becomes the 10th member of this elite group to pass away since april and the third this month.

Tim mead -president of national baseball hof and museum: it's hard when we look at it as a numbe i mean sports is a game of statistics so when we look at 10 and 10 months and we look at three and 22 days for 2021 at the end of the day they are lives their lives well lived and their legacies that will be remembered for generations to come.

This is largest group of hall of famers to pass away in less than a year since its inception.

The hall says the feeling is unexplainable.

Tim mead: it's almost devastating and unbelievable and surreal and every adjective that you really can come up with there's no explaining it but to have these 10 man pass to have done so i can pass on the day of tommy lasorda's funeral and memorial service to have the atlanta braves lose phil niekro and don sutton in the broadcasting booth and now hank it's very very tough and it's a reminder of the fragility of life of the uniqueness of looking at all of these men collectively as people while we look at it as the hall of fame it's a reminder of our community and our society and our time together.

This summer the hall will induct two classes making it the biggest induction ceremony in its history and honor those who weve lost.

Tim mead: i have no doubt that come july we will have someing d we he today concles that st that wwill have tofocus on ad outside of the baseball hall of fame right now i think about this past summer and what could have been if the hall of fame induction ceremony was not canceled due to the pandemic and how much more appreciative will be of this celebration in july.

