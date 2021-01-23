The Salisbury Poisonings Episode 1 Clip

The Salisbury Poisonings Episode 1 Sneak Peek - Premieres Jan 25th on AMC - Tracy and the investigation team discover that they're dealing with Novichok, a nerve agent that is one of the deadliest substances on earth.

It's invisible, it doesn't degrade, and a spoonful could kill thousands of people.

And now it could be all over Salisbury.

Based on true events, THE SALISBURY POISONINGS premieres January 25th on AMC.

Starring: Rafe Spall, Annabel Scholey, Anne-Marie Duff & Sophia Ally.