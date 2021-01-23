Way to 'Atmanirbhar Assam' is through 'Atmavishwaas' among people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Assam's Sivasagar said that the fast-paced development of Assam in very important as the way to 'Atmanirbhar Assam' is through 'Atmavishwaas' among people here.

Highlighting the work done by the state government, PM Modi said, "40 per cent of the state's population is taking benefit of 'Ayushmaan Bharat' scheme of the Central government.

The Centre-State double engine government is working to supply running water to all the households of the state."