PM Modi visits Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata on January 23 on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.
PM Modi will address 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations today to commemorate the icon.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid floral tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Cuttak. He..